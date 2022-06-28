Offshift 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88,100.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002636 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $88,100.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

