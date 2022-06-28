Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.53 and last traded at $138.38. Approximately 10,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 345,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.28.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.03.

Oasis Petroleum ( NYSE:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $652.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.50 million.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

