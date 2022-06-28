Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.25. 10,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,495,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,494,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,645,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,000 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

