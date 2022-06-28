Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.25. 10,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,495,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,492,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

