NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NSFDF remained flat at $$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

