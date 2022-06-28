Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in June

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.