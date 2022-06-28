Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.03. 534,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$44.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$695.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5608405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.35.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

