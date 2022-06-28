North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
USMJ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,260,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,150,199. North American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Cannabis (USMJ)
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.