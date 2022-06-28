North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USMJ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,260,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,150,199. North American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

