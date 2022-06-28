Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

