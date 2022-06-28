NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNGRY. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NN Group from €63.00 ($67.02) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NNGRY stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

