NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NKE traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. 12,349,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,984. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

