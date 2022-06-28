NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young Purchases 1,500 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young purchased 1,500 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,709.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,922.59.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up C$0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.07. 96,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.24.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.13 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

