NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 86,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,296,034. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

