News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.74. 3,348,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,302. News has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

