New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 67,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRZ. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

