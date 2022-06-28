Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $94,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.1% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. 34,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,363. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

