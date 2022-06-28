Nestree Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Nestree has a market cap of $36.50 million and $1.89 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.98 or 1.00048351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00037167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.