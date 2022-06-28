NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (LON:NBDX)

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON NBDX traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.61 ($0.01). NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.
