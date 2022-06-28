National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given New GBX 1,225 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. National Grid has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

