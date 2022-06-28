National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target Cut to €4.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.50 ($4.79) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.50 ($4.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS NBGIF opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

