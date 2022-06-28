Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NPSNY. Barclays downgraded shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 499,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

