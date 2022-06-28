MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTN Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. MTN Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

