mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.93 million and approximately $21,434.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.37 or 0.99888148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00036875 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001231 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.