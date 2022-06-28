MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $570.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised MSCI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $544.29.

MSCI stock opened at $429.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.05. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MSCI by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $13,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

