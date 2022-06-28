Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $25.88 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 6.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.76% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,319,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $14.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,268.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,172.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,091.83. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,291.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

