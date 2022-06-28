MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MPXOF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 20,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
