MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MPXOF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 20,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get MPX International alerts:

About MPX International (Get Rating)

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.