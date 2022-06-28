Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 20,719 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.