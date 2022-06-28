Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 21.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,110,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

