Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Shares of MGRUF remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.