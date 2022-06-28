Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

