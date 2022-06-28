Morgan Stanley Cuts Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

