Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 5.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,451,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

