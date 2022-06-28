MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $279.89 and last traded at $279.89. Approximately 39,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,830,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.89.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.38.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 997.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $1,415,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.