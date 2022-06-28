Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,029 shares of company stock worth $54,917,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,851. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

