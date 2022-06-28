MMOCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $46,796.45 and $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

