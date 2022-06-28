Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 159 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 6.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.51 and a 200-day moving average of $241.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

