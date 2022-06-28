Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 132 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.52. The firm has a market cap of $459.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

