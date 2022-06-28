Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $244,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

