Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.