Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $341.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.