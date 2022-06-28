Mirror Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.87 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $15.72 million and $25.87 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,387% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.42 or 0.16624220 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00180802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00075271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

