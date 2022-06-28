Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.71% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

MU opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

