Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MICR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.65. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

