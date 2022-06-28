Michael David Staffieri Buys 20,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DaVita stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 804,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,674. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 585.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

