MIB Coin Market Capitalization Tops $241,546.80 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $241,546.80 and approximately $321.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00046161 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,801,752 coins and its circulating supply is 164,499,824 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.