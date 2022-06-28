Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$71.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

MRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE:MRU opened at C$68.89 on Tuesday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$58.65 and a 1 year high of C$73.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.053684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

