Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MRU opened at C$68.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.70. Metro has a 12 month low of C$58.65 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The firm has a market cap of C$16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Metro will post 3.053684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Metro (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.