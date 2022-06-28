Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $38,227.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,367,991 coins and its circulating supply is 80,367,893 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

