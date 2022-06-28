MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.68 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $3,461.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,511,356,204 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,191,963 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

