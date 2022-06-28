Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO Sells $406,770.00 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,463. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

